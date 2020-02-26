Honda says closure of Laguna plant is non-negotiable – Sec. Bello

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sec. Silvestre Bello III expressed disappointment after Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) insisted that the closure of their production plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna by March is ‘non-negotiable’.

Bello said on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that HCPI did not consider the welfare of their employees by making the announcement less than a month prior the closure.

“Bigla na lang sasabihan mo ‘magsasara na kami, isang buwan na lang’. Dapat naman binigyan sila ng sapat na panahon para makapag-adjust,” the DOLE chief said during an interview with DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Kung nag-bigay sila ng notice then effective after three months or six months, it would have been more compassionate, more considerate,” he added.

Bello also said that HCPI explained that their parent company in Japan made the decision to close the production plant due to their failure to keep up with their global competitors.

The Labor secretary mentioned that HCPI admitted that they drop to no. 7 among car dealers in the Philippines.

“Hindi nila nasabayan yung future of work. Wala silang electric car hindi kagaya ng Toyota, Mercedes,” Bello explained.

Meanwhile, Bello assured that workers affected by the closure will receive a huge separation pay from HCPI.

The Cabinet official revealed that HCPI promised that affected workers will receive a separation pay worth one and a half month for every year of service.

Bello said that normally employees will only receive a separation pay worth half a month for every year of service.

“Kinompute namin, meron Php 2 milyon, meron 1.5 milyon,” he said.

Bello also stressed that affected workers still remain under the employment of HCPI since DOLE has yet to receive the closure order.

He added that a closure notice only takes effect one month or 30 days after it was received by DOLE.

HCPI says that their production plant in Sta. Rosa has around 650 employees.