‘Hindi tama’ health official criticizes no face mask, no entry policy of establishments

Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire assailed on Friday, March 27, the policy of some markets and establishments to bar the entry of people not wearing face masks.

“Iyon ay hindi tama. Hindi natin kailangan i-require ang ating mga kababayan na mag-suot ng mask,” Vergeire said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The health official reiterated that the whole world experiences a shortage in personal protective equipment, including face masks, amidst the crisis caused by the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vergeire added that the Department of Health (DOH) recommends that only sick people and health workers should wear face masks.

“Kung sasabay pa ang ating mga citizen sa pagbili nito, mas mauubusan ang ating mga health worker. Hindi naman natin nirerekomenda na mag-mask tayo,” the DOH official said.

“Ang nirerekomendahan lang natin na mag-mask ay yung may mga nararamdaman symptomas at yung ating mga health worker,” she added.

Vergeire also urged the public to remain inside their homes and limit their trips outside in observance of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

“Huwag niyong gawing ugali yung araw-araw ay mamalengke kayo. Kung pwede naman at possible, pwede naman kayong bumili pang-tatlo, pang-lima, o pang-isang linggo na pagkain,” the health official said.

“Kung hindi naman maiiwasan at kailangan araw-araw dapat isang miyembro lang ng pamilya ang lumalabas sa pang araw-araw. Huwag ng mag-sabay sabay,” she added.

Vergerie also urged the public to observe physical distancing, and advised local government units to schedule when people can go to the markets.

“Kailangan lamang magkaroon ng proper scheduling ng bawat barangay maybe or bawat age group para alam natin, assured tayo na walang nangyayaring parang congregation ng tao,” she explained.