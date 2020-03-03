“Hindi napagbigyan” Aguirre calls Mon Tulfo’s tirade as ‘personal attack’

Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II called the latest tirade of broadcaster Ramon Tulfo Jr. as a ‘personal attack’ following accusations that he is the alleged protector of the controversial ‘pastillas scheme’ inside the Bureau of Immigration.

READ: Tulfo accuses Aguirre as alleged protector of ‘pastillas scheme’ inside BI

On Monday, during the Senate hearing, Tulfo said that whistleblower Allison Chiong was the one who confirmed Aguirre’s alleged involvement in the ‘pastillas’ scheme wherein BI personnel receives “service money” from Chinese nationals for ease entrance in the country.

He added that it was Aguirre who placed the father and son tandem of Maynardo and Red Mariñas, who said to have appointed officers whom he called “suppliers of Chinese passengers” and collected the grease money.

In an exclusive interview with dzRH’s Coffee Break, Aguirre revealed that the columnist’s tirade stemmed after he failed to attend to his favor in relation to Tulfo’s multiple charges from Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC).

“Nagalit iyan sa akin. He (Tulfo) said, Vit I was not born yesterday. I know if you would want to help me, magagawa mo akong tulungan kaya lang natatakot ka na ikaw ay kalabanin ng Iglesia,” Aguirre said.

He added that Tulfo said, “You are carrying the favor of Iglesia para suportahan ka sa pagkandidato mo sa pagka-senador.”

It can be recalled that INC filed a case against Tulfo and editors of daily broadsheet the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2017 for libel.

“Ang sabi ko, kung ganyan ka Mon, iba ang ugali ko. Kapag ginanun mo ako, mas lalo kitang di tutulungan. So I did not help him,” Aguirre stated.

Aguirre said he is ready to stand before the Senate committee led by Senator Risa Hontiveros to reiterate his side.

In February, Hontiveros revealed that the Chinese nationals would pay PHP 10,000 each as grease money to the immigration officials for easy entrance to the country. The said modus often called as ‘pastillas’ is a system allegedly centralized by agency higher-ups.

Just like Hontiveros, Chiong said that the reason behind the ‘pastillas’ monicker is that the cash used to be hidden in rolled bond paper like the wrapping for the milk candy, but that has since been upgraded to pay envelopes for the release of kickbacks.

READ: Easy entrance to PH? Hontiveros reveals ‘pastillas’ scheme inside BI for POGO workers