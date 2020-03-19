Healthworkers can stay for free in Hotel Sogo, Eurotel hotel establishments

Health workers of public and private hospitals can stay for free at Hotel Sogo and Eurotel Hotel establishments amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced by the national government to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Edmundo Las, managing director of Eurotel and Sogo Group of Companies, explained on Thursday, March 19, that the board decided to provide free hotel accommodation to health workers after receiving an offer from the Philippine General Hospital in Ermita, Manila, to rent one of their establishments.

“Sabi namin isa ito sa mga corporate responsibility namin. Nung bumalik kami sa kanila, sinabi namin na ililibre namin lahat ng charges, yung room,” Las said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Ang hihingin lang namin sa kanila ay yung aming employee na maglilinis, magdidisinfect i-provide nila ng mask at ng gwantes,” he added.

Las said that their branch managers have coordinated with the administrators of hospitals regarding the arrangement, and health workers will have to bring their IDs in order to avail the free hotel accommodation.

“Pagpasok nila may ID. Alam na namin kung ano ang kwarto nila, we will tell them. Titignan yung temperature, then they just go inside their rooms,” he said.

Las promised that all of their establishments nationwide will be providing free hotel accommodation to health workers, and not just in Metro Manila.

“They (hotel directors and administrators) give us the names and they go in our hotels with their IDs, we will accommodate them,” he stressed.

He also assured that the health workers can use all their amenities as long as the establishment has enough resources.