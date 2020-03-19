Duque undergoes self-quarantine after being exposed to a COVID-19 patient

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Thursday revealed that he is on self-quarantine.

In a message to reporters, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that Duque had already been tested for COVID-19 and is expecting the results in two to three days despite being asymptomatic.

Duque is asthmatic and hypertensive and is now doing work at home.

In an exclusive interview with dzRH, Duque said that his decision to undergo self-quarantine stemmed after he had close contact with the DOH official who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently confined in a private hospital.

#COVID19PH @SecDuque: May close contact ako sa opisyal ng DOH [na may COVID-19] sa ospital. Mabuti naman ang kalagayan n’ya. — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 19, 2020

As of Thursday, the Philippines have already recorded at least 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the said number, 17 have died.