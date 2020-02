Fr. Fernando Suarez, known as the healing priest, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the age of 52 .

Reports stated that Suarez collapsed while playing in a tennis tournament, which the priest organized, at the Alabang Country Club in Alabang, Muntinlupa City

Suarez collapsed before the third set of the match.

Suarez was immediately rushed to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Alabang but was declared dead after 2pm.

Suarez was supposed to celebrate his 53rd birthday on Friday, Feb. 7.