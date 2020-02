A handcuffed and blindfolded man was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District Station 7 said that a tricycle asked for help after hearing sounds of multiple gunshots along 7th Avenue in Cubao at around 1:40AM.

Authorities immediately responded and found the dead body of a man wearing a blue jacket and camouflage pants.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim.