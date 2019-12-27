GSIS releases Php174 M in cash benefits to active members

The state pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) began distributing on Dec.23 a total of Php174 million in cash benefits to its active members.

More popularly referred to as a dividend, the cash benefit will be given to qualified compulsory policy holders of the GSIS life insurance policy.

Entitled to the 2018 cash benefit are GSIS members whose compulsory life insurance policies have been in force for at least one year as of December 31, 2018 while members whose compulsory policies matured in 2018 will receive a proportionate amount.

“We will automatically credit the cash benefit of our members to their eCard or Unified Multipurpose Identification (UMID) card,” said GSIS Chairman and Acting President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

Not eligible to receive the cash benefit are members whose compulsory insurance policies lapsed in 2018.

Similarly, holders of compulsory life insurance policies that were terminated due to death, retirement, or separation in 2018, as well as members with unpaid salary and consolidated loans or premiums for at least 12 months as of December 31, 2018, are not qualified to receive the benefit.

The grant of cash benefits or dividends is mandated under Section 25 of the GSIS Charter or Republic Act 8291, which specifically provides that, “An annual dividend may be granted to all members of the GSIS whose life insurance is in force for at least one year in accordance with a dividend allocation formula to be determined by the GSIS.”

The amount of cash benefits disbursed is dependent on the financial performance of the social insurance fund.

For inquiries, interested parties may visit the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph, or Facebook account, @gsis.ph; email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph; or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 if in Metro Manila or 1-800-8-847-4747 (for Globe [free with minimum Php8.00 load] and TM subscribers) or 1-800-10-847-4747 [for Smart, Sun, and Talk ’N Text subscribers; Php8.00/call]).