GSIS head office temporarily closes after visitor tested positive for COVID-19

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) head office in Pasay City has been closed on Thursday, March 12 after a resource person who recently attended a Senate hearing tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“In light of the confirmation that a resource person who attended a hearing at the Senate (housed in the GSIS building) tested positive for COVID-19, the GSIS HEAD OFFICE in Pasay City is temporarily closed as an urgent precautionary measure,” their advisory reads.

Due to this, GSIS advised its members, pensioners, and other clients to use online channels and platforms such as the Electronic GSIS Member online, GSIS Contact Center (8847-4747‬ for calls within Metro Manila; 1-800-8-847-4747 for Globe subscribers; and 1-800-10-847-4747 for Smart subscribers), Email – ‪gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph‬, GSIS website, GSIS Facebook account, and GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) Kiosks for records verification, inquiries, and other transactions.

“GSIS earnestly appeals for your understanding and cooperation. The health and safety of the stakeholders, as well as the officials and employees, will always remain as the pension fund’s top priority,” it said.

On Wednesday, a resource person who attended a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The information prompted several government officials to take self-quarantine, including key Cabinet officials, Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade and Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, and Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Nancy Binay after being exposed to the said COVID-19 patient.

Aside from the senators, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno said on a Facebook live video that he will go on self-quarantine following his trip to the United Kingdom.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Senator Christopher Go also announced that they will undergo tests for COVID-19 after some Cabinet members whom they recently had engagements with, interacted with those who tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday confirmed 49 cases of coronavirus in the country, with two fatalities recorded.