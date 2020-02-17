GSIS allocates Php 2 billion to members, pensioners hit by Typhoo Ursula

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) allocated around Php 2 billion as emergency loan for their members and pensioners in the Visayas who were affected by Typhoon Ursula in 2019.

Active members, senior citizens and disability pensioners of GSIS in the provinces of Capiz, Western Samar and Biliran and municipality of Guiuan in Eastern Samar have until Wednesday, Feb. 19, to apply for the loan.

Meanwhile, GSIS members and pensioners in the provinces of Leyte and Aklan as well as municipality of Daanbantayan, and Sta. Fe in Cebu can apply for the loan until Feb. 27.

“With a loanable amount of Php20,000, the loan is payable in 36 equal monthly instalments at 6% interest rate computed in advance,” GSIS said in its website.

“It is covered by a loan redemption insurance which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise, provided that loan payment is up to date,” the state-run insurance firm added.

GSIS members are eligible for the loan if they work or reside in calamity-declared areas; have updated premium payments within the last six months prior to application; have no unpaid loans for more than six months; did not take a leave of absence without pay; have no pending administrative case or criminal charge; and have a minimum net take-home pay of Php 5,000 after deduction of the monthly premium contributions and loan amortizations.

Active old-age and disability pensioners in the calamity declared-areas may apply for emergency loan as long as the resulting net monthly pension after loan availment is at least 25 percent of their basic monthly pension.

Members can apply for the loan over the counter in any GSIS office, or through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosk located in all branch and extension offices of the insurance firm; provincial capitols; city halls; selected municipal offices; large government agencies such as the Department of Education; and selected malls.

Pensioners need to apply for the loan over counter, and can only apply for the loan once, even if they are also active members.

“Renewal before the full payment of a previous emergency loan shall be allowed only if the current emergency loan account is up-to-date,” GSIS said.

“Upon renewal of the loan, the outstanding emergency loan balance of the previous loan including the penalties, if any, shall be deducted from the proceeds of the new loan,” the firm added.

The loan proceeds will be electronically credited to the GSIS electronic card (eCard) or unified multipurpose identification (UMID) card of the borrower.