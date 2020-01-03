Group warns of further oil price hikes but expects electric rates to go down

Consumer group Laban Konsyumer Inc. (LKI) warned on Friday, Jan. 3, that the Philippines might experience further price hikes on petroleum products, especially diesel, due to an increase in the fuel excise tax and other external factors.

LKI president Vic Dimagiba explained that price of diesel will be affected by International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020, an effort by 174 United Nations members to reduce air pollution.

Under IMO 2020, the sulfur content of fuel oil used by ships will be limited to 0.50 percent starting Jan. 1, 2020 in order to control the amount of sulfur oxide in ship emissions.

“Yung objective maganda but siyempre when you improve a product, babaan mo yung kanyang sulphur content, you spend something dahil ginalaw mo yung produkto mo,” Dimagiba said during DZRH’s Magandang Umaga Pilipinas.

The consumer advocate, however, suspects that oil companies have already accounted for IMO 2020 since December saw a Php 2.00 price in per liter of diesel.

Aside from IMO 2020, the price of petroleum products will also be affected by the third tranche of additional excise taxes under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, also known as Republic Act 10963.

Under TRAIN law, the excise taxes on gasoline will go up to Php 10.00 per liter, diesel will increase by Php 6.00 per liter, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will go up by Php 3.00 per liter.

“Hindi maganda yung ating January in terms of fuel prices,” Dimagiba said.

“Siyempre, another two weeks or one week, mandatory na yung excise tax, lahat na ng produkto pwede ng maningil. So mga double o triple whammy sa petroleum,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dimagiba expects up to a Php 0.40 per kilowatt/hour rollback in electricity rates.

He said that he met with officials of the Energy Regulatory Commission during an event last Decemeber and learned that the feed-in tariff will go down from Php 0.22 per kilowatt/hour to Php 0.18 per kilowatt/hour.

Dimagiba explained that the adjustment stemmed from surplus collection of the National Transmission Corporation (TransCo).

“Yung sobrang collection niya itong katapusan ng Disyembre ay umabot ng Php 6.5 billion,” he explained.