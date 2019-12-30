Group calls for action against smuggling of illegal firecrackers

The Philippine Fireworks Association (PFA) urged the government to focus on cracking down against illegal fireworks being smuggled into the country.

PFA president Joven Ong said on Monday, Dec. 30, that smuggled pyrotechnics cause most of fireworks- related accidents that occur during the holiday season.

“Saan ba nagmumula yung mga nasasaktan na iyan? Karamihan diyan ay smuggled firecrackers,” Ong said in an interview during DZRH’s ACS Balita

“Yung mga legal na paputok at pailaw, maliit na porsyento doon sa mga illegal at smuggled na firecrackers. So iyon and dapat natin pagtuunan ng pansin, paano matatanggal yung smuggling,” he added.

Ong also explained that smuggled fireworks eat into the sales of legal merchants.

“Taon-taon na namin sinasabi iyon na sana matulungan kami dahil kalaban namin sa mga merkado na ito. Tapos, kapag nasaktan na yung tao, sa amin naman nabibintang,” he said.

Ong expressed support for institutionalized regulation of the local fireworks industry, which includes measures against smuggling of pyrotechnics.

He said that the volume of smuggled illegal fireworks went up by five times in 2019 compared to 2018,