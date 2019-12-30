Gretchen Ho to serve as torchbearer for Tokyo Olympics

Former volleyball player Gretchen Ho will serve as a torchbearer for the 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Ho announced over the weekends in her Twitter account that she has been chosen as one of the 10,000 torchbearers for the upcoming international sports event, which will formally open on July 24 and end on August 9.

“This is every athlete’s dream!!! I. Just. Can’t. Wait. For the new year to begiiiin,” the former volleyball star said in her Twitter post.

The official website of 2020 Olympics states that the torch relay ‘begins with the kindling of the Olympic flame by the rays of the sun in Olympia, Greece, and is followed by a relay around Greece’.

The Olympic flame is then transported to the host country where a Torch Relay is conducted until the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

Upon its arrival to Japan, the Olympic Flame, often associated with a message of peace and hope, will be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region, which got hit by a magnitude 9 earthquake and a tsunami in 2011.

The Japan leg of the relay will start on March 26 at the Fukushima prefecture, and will traverse 47 prefectures in a period of 121 days.