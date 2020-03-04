Greenhills hostage-taker tested negative for illegal drugs

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) denied suspicions that hostage taker Alchie Paray was under the influence of illegal drugs.

During a press conference in the San Juan City Hall, NCRPO director PMGen Debold Sinas confirmed that Paray tested negative for illegal drugs.

Paray took hostage more than 50 people for more than nine hours on Monday, March 2, inside the V-Mall in the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City.

Authorities apprehended Paras after he released his hostages, and was allowed to air his grievances against Safeguard Armor Security Corp.

Paray, who is currently detained at the San Juan City Police Station, faces charges for frustrated murder, illegal detention, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of explosive.

Meanwhile, Sinas said that they will coordinate with the Philippine Army in order to trace where Paray acquired the grenade that he used during the hostage-taking.

“Tinanong nga namin kung yung isang granada pwedeng i-trace. Kagaya ng isang baril na may serial number na pwedeng i-trace. Sadly, wala tayong ganoon,” the NCRPO chief told reporters.

Sinas added that there is no proof that Paray had contacts with his former collegues, who allegedly informed him of the actions taken by the police.

NCRPO official mentioned that Paray used the cellular phones of the hostages to contact the negotiators and the security manager.