Greenhills hostage taker refuses PHP 1M, says he only wants to be heard

Alchie Paray, the disgruntled security guard who held a hostage crisis in a shopping center on Monday, March 2, refused to accept the settlement money worth PHP 1 million and insisted that he only want his complaints to be heard.

“Hindi niya tinanggap kasi hindi pera ang kailangan niya eh. Ang kailangan niya marinig lang yung hinaing,” San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora said on Tuesday during a press briefing in regards to the recent incident.

The hostage situation in Virra Mall, Greenhills shopping center in San Juan City, which lasted approximately 10 hours, ended after Paray released at least 55 employees he held hostsage inside the mall’s office. He then spoke to the media to voice out his complaints against his security firm, SASCOR Armor Security Agency.

He also mentioned how he experienced discrimination from some of the security officials of the mall.

“Dahil sa mga katulad po sa amin na mga nasa mababa lang na trabaho… ultimo security manager mismo dito… siya mismo ang naghamak sa amin. Kahit sa formation mismo, sinabi niya sa amin, dahil lang sa isang kaibigan niya, na sino ba kami rito, mga guwardiya lang kami,” he stated.

In the same presscon, Metro Manila Major General Debold Sinas said that Paray only “needed attention and outlet.”

Earlier, authorities reported that Paray has no license.

However, data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed that the suspect has a license issued in 2018.

Zamora, who immediately proceeded to the area upon receiving reports, was among the negotiators during the incident. He said he will talk to the mall administrators.

“I will definitely meet with the mall tomorrow. Kinakailangan talaga, ‘yung ganitong pangyayari, hindi na maulit sapagkat delikadong-delikado ito. Isipin ninyo, nakapasok siya ng granada, nakapasok siya ng baril sa mall. So kailangan nating imbestigahan kung paano nangyari ‘yun,” Zamora said.