Green Day cancels Asian tour due to CoVid19 threat

Punk-rock band Green Day has officially announced that they are cancelling their Asian tour amid the ongoing health threat of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (CoVid 19) .

In their social media account, the group said that “they made the difficult decision to postpone” their upcoming shows in Asia because of “health and travel concerns with the coronavirus.”

The group added that the news also broke their hearts and made a promise to their fans to “hold on to your tickets” because they will be announcing new tour dates soon.

Green Day, popularly known for their hit songs “Wake Me Up When September Comes”, “”21 Guns”, “Basket Case”, “American Idiot” among others, are slated for an Asian tour in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The supposed concert tour is in connection with the release of their hit album “Father of All.”

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Green Day is just one of the many foreign acts who’ve decided to either postpone or cancel their Asian stops because of the growing health threat of CoVid19. South Korean show “Running Man” moved their supposed fanmeet/concert in Manila from February to June 21; Wanderland the music and arts festival also announced that foreign artist guests including Novo Amor, Sabrina Claudio, Ari Lennox and Raveena cancelled their appearance because of the CoVid 19.

South Korean boy group BTS, who recently launched their Map of the Soul: 7 album, has cancelled some of their promotional appearances in their own country as confirmed CoVid19 cases in their country continue to increase in a rapid rate.