A 15-year-old student died on Saturday after jumping off the 7th floor of a mall in Quezon City.

According to Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the Grade 9 student identified as Julver James Bacanto committed suicide outside Trinoma Mall.

A netizen was able to record the said incident on video and has been shared and gone viral in social media.

QCPD said they are still investigating the cause of the incident or what triggered the victim to jump off the building.