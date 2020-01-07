Grab PH ‘seriously’ seeking gov’t approval on the return of Grab Bike

Ride-hailing firm Grab Philippines on Tuesday said that they are ‘seriously’ seeking the government’s approval to revive its motorcycle taxi service.

In a statement, Grab said that it was reiterating “its interest in participating in the motorcycle taxi space” following the controversies surrounding the motorcycle taxis in the country.

“As the government is seriously looking into a possible regulation for motorcycle taxis, Grab is seriously considering to reinvest in the motorcycle taxi denomination and relaunch its GrabBike service in the Philippines, with the blessing of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Transportation,” Grab said in its statement.

“Grab has prepared its approach for reviving its GrabBike service, and is ready to present to the LTFRB and the DOTr anytime it is asked to,” it added.

It can be recalled that Grab used to operate GrabBike in the country from November 2015 to 2016, however, it was discontinued due to the absence of rules covering motorcycle taxis.

On December 18 last year, the inter-agency Technical Working Group (TWG) extended the six-month pilot run of motorcycle ride-hailing operations for another three months, with the inclusion of two new players, JoyRide and Move It. The body has allowed Angkas, together with new players, to participate in the “Extended Pilot Implementation” starting December 23, 2019, up to March 23, 2020.

In May last year, the DOTr allowed Angkas to operate as a ride-hailing motorcycle taxi for six months starting in June. Their pilot run was approved in aid of legislation in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to evaluate pending bills pushing for the legalization of motorcycles as public utility vehicles (PUVs).

GrabBike was started by Angeline Tham, founder, and chief executive officer of Angkas.