Grab PH country head clarifies CoVid19 case

Brian Cu, Grab Philippines’ country head clarified reports that he tested positive of the Corona virus disease (CoVid19).

In a letter sent to media, Cu said that he is still waiting for the result of his test from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and is closely in coordination with the Department of Health of what steps he will have to do in case the need arises.

Cu was with a friend on March 2 at the golf course in Metro Manila. The said friend tested positive of CoVid19 on the 7th. Though the guest left the country on march 3.

According to Cua, after finding out the result of his friend, he voluntarily submitted himself to St. Luke’s Hospital in Quezon City.

“They did xray and CBC screening to test for symptoms and both came out negative. They also did a swab of my nose and mouth which was sent to RITM for the actual CoVid19 test.”

Cu added that his other friends who also left the country have been tested, and all results are negative.

Cu said that he is not showing any symptoms of the disease.

In the end, Cu thanked those who expressed concern and reminded everyone to be safe and exercise caution at all times.

On Tuesday, reports claim that a posh golf course in Metro Manila was forced to closed after one of its members admitted that he was exposed to a confirmed CoVid19 carrier.

The DOH’s latest update states that there are nine new confirmed cases of CoVid19, bringing the total of 33 cases in the Philippines.