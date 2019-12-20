Grab lowers price surge cap for the Christmas season

Transport Network Vehicle Service company Grab Philippines has decided to temporarily lower their surge pricing for the Christmas season.

Grab Spokesperson and Public Affairs Manager Atty. Nicka Hosaka said that they will start to implement the lower surge rates starting Friday, Dec. 20, and it will last until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

“Instead of times two ang ating magiging surge, simula today nasa times 1.7 na lang muna ang cap ng ating surge hanggang Dec. 24,” Hosaka said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Hosaka mentioned that Grab decided to lower their fare surge rates following a meeting with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The Grab spokesperson, however, warned that the lower price surge cap for the Christmas season might affect the supply and reliability of their drivers.

Hosaka also explained that the price surge stemmed from the increased demand for their services, and the limited supply of their drivers.

“Nasa 35,000 lang ang ating supply. Kapag December na, 800,000 to 1 million in a day ang ating natatanggap. On a normal day ay nasa around 600 to 700 thousand, ang mga nagrerequest,” Hosaka mentioned.

Hosaka said that they have already appealed for LTFRB to increase the number of approved TNVS units to lessen price surges.