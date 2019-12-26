Grab customers to receive Php 1 disbursement starting Dec. 31

Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) Grab Philippines will give Php 1.00 disbursement to selected customers starting Dec. 31.

In a statement, Grab said that passengers with total fares of every Php 1,200 from Feb. 10 until May 10, and of every Php 450 from May 11 until August will be eligible to the Php 1.00 disbursement.

The disbursement stemmed from the penalties imposed by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) against Grab Philippines.

“As approved and ordered by the PCC the passenger disbursement is computed from the proportion of the total fare of the passenger incurred within the time period, multiplied by the total fine to be disbursed,” Grab said a statement on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The TNVS company explained that customers who took a GrabCar ride in Metro Manila during the aforementioned dates may claim their disbursements through the GrabRewards Catalogue ‘where they will be required, in compliance with BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) regulations, to complete the basic KYC (know-your-client) process prior to redemption.

The PCC slapped Grab with Php 23.45 million worth of fines on November and ordered the ride-hailing company to refund Php 5 million to its passengers due to overcharges.

Also, on Dec. 18, the watch-dog directed Grab to pay another Php 14.15 million to its customers for deviating from their pricing commitment, and Php 2 million to the national government for excessive cancellations by their drivers.