Gov’t to issue IATF IDs for exempted workers

by Kristan Carag
Photo from DZRH Edwin Duque

Starting March 22, workers will have to present their Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) accreditation IDs in order to pass through checkpoints amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles said that agencies with jurisdiction over workers exempted from strict home quarantine requirements have been tasked to issue the IATF IDs.

The Presidential Communication Operation Office (PCOO) will design the official design and template of the government issued IATF IDs.

The period for the issuance of IATF accreditation IDs shall be until March 21, 2020,” Nograles said during a press briefing of the IATF in Malacanang.

Bonafide IDs issued by establishments exempted from strict home quarantine requirements shall be honored by law enforcement agencies until March 21, 2020,” he added.

Currently, exempted workers only need to present a valid company ID, proof of residence, and certificate of employment in order to pass through checkpoints.

