Gov’t offices, LGUs ordered to enforce price control measures

Amidst the scare caused by the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered government offices and local government units to ensure the implementation of price control measures on medicines, medical supplies, and on basic agricultural and fishery commodities.

President Duterte signed Memorandum Circular No. 77 that directs concerned government agencies, offices, and LGUs, to strictly implement memorandums issued by the Department of Health (DOH) for a price freeze on emergency medicines and medical supplies.

The circular also orders government offices and LGUs to enforce the administrative circular of the Department of Agriculture (DA) that imposes suggested retail prices on basic agricultural and fishery commodities in Metro Manila.

The Chief Executive furthermore ordered the DOH, DA, and the Department of Trade and Industry to continuously monitor and review the prices of basic commodities within their respective jurisdictions, and enact price control measures pursuant to article six of Republic Act 7581, also known as the Price Act.

“The ongoing global concern on the spread of COVID-19 has increased the demand for essential emergency drugs and medical supplies, and basic food commodities, thereby making these products susceptible to acts of illegal price manipulation,” memorandum circular no. 77 read.

The circular stressed the need for coordinate measures to promote and protect the health of the Filipino people and ensure the accessibility of the general public to essential commodities until the COVID-19 situation has stabilized.