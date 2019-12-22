Gov’t, NDFP recommend holiday ceasefire

The peace panel of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines have recommended the issuance of a unilateral and reciprocal nationwide ceasefires for the Christmas season.

Based on a joint statement released by Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, the ceasefire will start on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 and last until Jan. 7, 2020.

Department of Labor and Employment Sec. Silvestre Bello III and Agrarian Reform secretary Hernani Braganza, representing the government, and senior adviser Luis Jalandoni and chairman Fidel Agcaoili of the NDFP negotiating panel signed the joint statement.

According to the statement, the ceasefire intends to generate a positive environment conducive to the holding of informal talks preparatory to the formal meeting to resume the peace negotiations.

The statement stressed that the ceasefire shall be measures of goodwill and confidence building during the traditional celebrations of Christmas and New Year holidays.

“The Parties shall separately issue the corresponding ceasefire orders,” the statement read.

“During the ceasefire period, the respective armed units and personnel of the Parties shall cease and desist from carrying out offensive military operations against the other,” the statement further read.