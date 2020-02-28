Gov’t mulls over including Japan in travel ban advisory

Japan may be included in the list of countries that the Philippine government will impose a temporary travel ban in connection with the continuous health threat of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (CoVid19)

According to the Department of Health, the decision will come after the Inter-Agency Task Force issues its latest criteria which is being used in implementing the travel ban.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said that they are looking into the “local transmission” of the said virus in other countries.

Japan has more than 180 confirmed cases of the CoVid19 with eight deaths.

Prior to this, the Philippine government already imposed travel bans in China, Hong Kong, Macau and some parts of South Korea.