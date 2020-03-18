Gov’t lifts ban on international flights, allows exit of tourists except Filipinos

The government has lifted on Wednesday the 72-hour window time for international flights, allowing all nationalities except Filipino tourists to leave the country amid the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the Department of Transporation (DOTr) said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) said the decision stemmed from their meeting on Tuesday.

The agency said that only one person will be allowed to bring a passenger to the airport and he/she must depart immediately after dropping off the passenger. The driver should carry with him/her a copy of the airline ticket of the passenger as proof of conveyance, as per the DOTr.

Meanwhile, sweeper flights for foreign nationals to bring them to airports will be allowed to continue operations.

Inbound international passengers, on the other hand, are allowed entry and will be subjected to strict immigration and quarantine protocols.

For passengers from Italy and Iran where there is a high incidence of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019, cases, medical certificates of good health validated by their respective embassies are required before being allowed entry.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has reported a total of 193 COVID-19 cases. Of this, 14 have died.

President Rodrigo Duterte has already ordered enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in an effort to stop the transmission of COVID-19.