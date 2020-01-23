Gordon pushes for re-opening of the Mamasapano probe

Senator Richard Gordon will push for the reopening of the investigation on the Mamasapano massacre.

Gordon’s move stemmed after the Sandiganbayan’s fifth division junked the graft and usurpation of authority charges filed against former Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima and former PNP Special Action Force Chief Getulio Napenas because of “insufficient merit for a conviction.”

The veteran senator admits that he was dismayed with the decision of the anti-graft court regarding the said case.

Gordon as chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee and Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights said that he plans to reopen the investigation to show and prove that Purisma and Napenas’ decisions caused the death of 44 members of the Special Action Force.

Gordon would also call upon the Department of Justice for its failure to provide evidence enough to prove Purisima and Napenas’ guilt.

On January 25, 2015, Oplan Exodus took place in Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao by members of the Special Action Force, Philippine National Police and some members of the US Army Special Forces.

The team was supposed to serve and arrest international terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir (alias Marwan) and other high-ranking members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

44 SAF members were killed during the said encounter which was allegedly ordered by then suspended PNP Chief Purisima. Former Interior and Local Government Sec. Mar Roxas and former President Benigno Aquino III were allegedly informed of the whole operation as well.

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa said that Purisima and Aquino should be made accountable to the deaths of the 44 SAF members. Dela Rosa, who was part of the investigating team then said that he has personal accounts from survivors of what really happened. Dela Rosa however said that Napenas on the other hand, has little accountability compared to the two former officials.