Go wants DOLE, DTI to provide aid to employees, employers affected by CoVid19 health scare

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go is asking the Departments of Labor and Employment and Trade and Industry to extend aid to employers and employees that are affected by the health scare cause by the Corona virus disease (CoVid19).

According to Go, chairman of the Committee on Health, he expects that a lot of Filipinos will lose their jobs because a lot of the industries will force to make a cut on their operations.

Go mentioned that latest report of the Asian Development bank that the country is losing US1.9 billion dollars because our Tourism industry is down.

In line with this, Go is imploring the help of the DTI to coordinate with affected industries and provide the necessary aid.

Aside from providing help, Sen. Grace Poe is also asking the National Disaster Risk, Reduction and Management Council to do a text blast and update the public on the latest news about the CoVid19 health threat.

Poe said that NDRRMC should be obliged to coordinate with the Department of Health and telco companies and start sending out text info on everything about the CoVid19.

Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services said that under Republic Act 10639 or the Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act, it is the government’s responsibility to provide updates and accurate information to the public.

The NDRRMC usually provides constant updates during times of calamity including typhoon and earthquake.

Poe insisted that the threat of CoVid19 can be considered a calamity because the life and health of the public is at stake.

The lady senator said that the text alerts should include information, updates and new confirmed CoVid19 cases so that the public will not be bombarded with fake news instead.