Go to appeal to Prez Duterte for the sake of 11,000 workers affected by ABS-CBN franchise renewal

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday said that he would ask President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to reconsider his stand on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN corporation for the sake of the more than 11,000 employees who will be affected once its franchise expires in May.

During the Senate Committee on Public Services inquiry into ABS-CBN’s franchise, Go revealed the Duterte was ‘hurt’ when the media giant decided to air an opposition-funded video that was meant to tarnish the reputation of then-mayor of Davo City.

“I will appeal to him for a simple reason na ayaw ko may mawalan ng trabaho. Bahala na siya. It’s his decision,” Go told before reporters.

ABS-CBN Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak had earlier apologized to Duterte for failing to air PHP 7 million worth of his political ads during the 2016 elections. However, Go said he could not speak on behalf of the President.

“Ako hindi ako nagtatanim ng galit. Tao din tayo, nagkakamali din tayo, but for the president, I cannot answer,” the senator said.

“It’s up to the President if he will accept,” he added.

Go stated that the Chief Executive only wanted “fair reporting” from the media.

“Kung masama ka kay Pangulo, maging mas masama siya sa yo. Kung mabait ka kay Pangulo, mas mabait siya sa yo. If you want fair reporting, then ilabas niyo ang katotohanan kung bakit nasaktan ang Pangulo,” Go said.