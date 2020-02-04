Go tells bashers to stop spreading nCoV fake news: “Sila dapat ang i-quarantine”

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go slammed bashers and trolls who are responsible for spreading false information in regards to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The former presidential aide made the statement on Tuesday, during his opening speech in the Senate Committee’s hearing over the discussion of the said virus in the country.

‘’Your health is at stake here. Rest assured that the government and President Duterte prioritize the interest, health and the welfare of all Filipinos,’’ he said.

According to Go, the trolls should be put into ‘quarantine’ in order to avoid the spread of fake news. He also encouraged others to help the government in disseminating pieces of information that will help Filipinos in being aware of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the Senator released a statement confirming President Duterte’s decision to expand the temporary travel ban to all flights between the Philippines and China, including its Special Administrative Regions.

The number of confirmed deaths in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus has now spiked to 425, the authorities said on Tuesday.

In a report from AFP, authorities in Hubei province said that they have recorded 64 new fatalities and with more than 2,345 new cases.

Figures from the Chinese government said that cases of 2019 nCoV in China have exceeded 20,400.

READ: Death toll in China spikes to 425, nCoV cases exceeds 20,400 — reports