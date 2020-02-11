GMA partners with SBS Korea for “Running Man” PH version

Korean variety show ‘Running Man’ will be getting its Philippine version!

On Tuesday, one of the Philippines TV network, GMA, announced the signing of a co-production deal with SBS Korea. The said agreement gave the network the local franchise of the long-running Sunday show that features performances and games played by hosts and celebrity guests.

Just like with Running Man, Filipino celebrities will also play games and challenges weekly.

This is not the first time SBS has sold the franchise rights to the show, earlier giving them to networks in China and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the network reported that “Running Man Philippines” is set to air in 2021.

Fans of the said long-time variety are already anticipating the said show, picking their guesses on whose who should appear in it.

Michael V, JoWaPao, Maine, Paolo, Chariz, and si Valeen ang nakikita ko for this franchise. Hehehe! Kayo, sino bet nyoooooo? Suggest na tayo kay @gmanetwork! #RunningManOnGMA

Running Man Philippines pic.twitter.com/MIIoLEQv9Z — LEE (@supermochiii) February 11, 2020

First aired in July 11, 2010, Running Man is a South Korean variety show, consists of main hosts Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, and Yang Se-chan. It’s original cast included Song Joong Ki and Gary of Leessang.

The cast is set to come to Manila on June 21 for their first-ever fan meeting.

