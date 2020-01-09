Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon is coming to Manila

Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon is coming to Manila next month and will play as guest dj at House Manila, Resorts World Manila.

While the Kpop girl group is currently on hiatus, Hyoyeon is busy with being a dj with her monicker “DJ Hyo” and has been doing sets in different posh clubs in Seoul and other Asian music festivals.

According to events promoter Fanlive PH, DJ Hyo will play an exclusive set at House Manila on February 8, 2019. Door charge is at Php5,000 and will be available via Ticket2Me.

This will be Hyo’s much awaited comeback to the Philippines after their group joined fellow SM Entertainment artists’ Red Velvet and Super Junior among others for a KPOP Festival which happened in Bulacan last 2015.