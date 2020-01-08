Ginebra draws first blood vs Meralco

The Ginebra Gin Kings took Game 1 of the Governor’s Cup best of seven finals in the PBA but not without experiencing difficulties.

According to the Gins’ coach Tim Cone, if game 1 is any indication of how the finals will run between the two PBA teams, then he said, he’s very much welcome to the challenge.

The Gins weren’t served with an easy play as the Bolts tried to break away each time they saw an opportunity. However, the Gin Kings had Justin Brownlee who never gave up and made sure to bounce back every time their team seemed to be losing its rhythm.

In an interview Cone commended the Meralco Bolts because they did study and executed their strategy very well. They were able to keep the game pace slow, but in the end, their team won because they were able to adjust and retaliate against the Bolts’ defense.

Special mentions also went out to the Gin Kings’ LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar for their double-digit performances and especially for Aguilar who leveled up in terms of defense.