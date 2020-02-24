Sports

Gilas dominates Indonesia to start 2021 FIBA Asia qualifiers campaign

by Kristan Carag
Photo Credits: fiba.basketball

Gilas Pilipinas began their campaign in the qualifiers of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup with a 100-70 rout of Indonesia on Sunday, Feb. 23, in the latter’s home-court.

Thirdy Ravena scored 23 points and Roger Pogoy added 16 points to lead the Philippine national men’s basketball team during the game held at the Britama Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

A three-point shot by Juan Gomez De Liano capped off a 14-point run by the Filipinos putting them up 32-17, at the start of the second quarter.

However, free throws from Abraham Damar Grahita and Andakara Prastawa Dhyakasa allowed the Indonesians to trim the deficit, 37-28, before the first half came to an end.

The Philippine team broke away for good after charities from Kiefer Ravena ignited another scoring run that allowed the visitors to seize a 16-point lead, 67-51.

The woes of the Indonesian squad continued after a jumper by De Liano gave Philippines their biggest lead, 94-62, with 2:14 left in the game.

Dhykasa finished with 28 points while Grahita contributed 17 points for the Indonesian team that tasted their second loss in the qualifiers for the upcoming continental basketball championship.

Philippines now turns their sights in the second window of the qualifiers during which they will face South Korea on Nov. 27, and Thailand on Nov. 30.

