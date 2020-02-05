General Santos City placed under State of Calamity

General Santos City in Soccsksargen has been placed under a state of calamity due to the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

Councilor Franklin Gacal Jr. said that the declaration is in line with the directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government to local government units to enforce stringent precautionary measures against the 2019-nCoV ARD.

Gacal noted that General Santos has direct flights to Cebu, where two Chinese nationals who tested positive for the virus travelled.

By declaring a state of calamity, the local government can use their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund worth Php 10 million.

Gacal said that the money will be used to build an isolation facility and buy supplies that can be used for possible 2019-nCoV cases.

The Department of Health has confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the third case of 2019-nCoV ARD in the Philippines.