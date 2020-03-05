Gamboa, several others now in stable condition after chopper crash — PNP

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Archie Gamboa, who earlier got figured in a helicopter crash in Laguna, is safe and is now getting medical treatment in St. Lukes Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

In a statement, PNP said that Gamboa and seven others on board the PNP Bell 429 chopper were all safe with minor injuries.

They are currently receiving treatment at Unihealth Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center in Biñan, Laguna.

Philippine National Police Chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa and seven other passengers of the helicopter that crashed on Laguna were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. All police officers and pilots were safe with minor injuries. — Philippine National Police (@pnppio) March 5, 2020

Aside from Gamboa, the chopper also carries several PNP officials such as Spokesman Gerald Banac, Comptrollership chief Major General Jovic Ramos, Intelligence director Mariel Magaway, his aide, 2 pilots and a technician.

Authorities said that Banac himself, who was conscious when rescued from the chopper, said that all of them were safe.

The PNP officials, who earlier attended an event to turnover recovered impounded vehicles in the area, were on their way to Calamba town.

However, shortly after takeoff, the chopper reportedly got tangled in a power line.

“‘Yung chopper, sobrang alikabok, zero visibility, tumama sa wire,” PNP-Highway Patrol Group Chief Wilson Doromal said.

