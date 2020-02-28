Four more ABL games of Alab Pilipinas suspended amidst COVID-19 scare

ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) has postponed four more games of Alab Pilipinas due to travel restrictions imposed by countries to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The suspended games of Alab include three away games against Vietnamese team Saigon Heat on Saturday, March 1, and on March 25; and against Macau Black Bears on March 13.

The league also postponed Alab’s hosting of a game against Hong Kong Eastern on Tuesday, March 3, at the Sta. Rosa Multi Purpose Sports Complex in Laguna.

ABL announced the suspension of a total of 21 games for the month of March. A full list of suspended games can be found in their website: aseanbasketballleague.com

“The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) is one with the international community in combating the spread of COVID-19 and is adamant in following all the travel restrictions imposed by the governments of our member countries,” the league said in a statement.

Earlier, ABL suspended a total of 15 games from Feb. 8 to March 1, including the game between Alab Pilipinas and the Black Bears on Feb. 16, at the Sta. Rosa Multi Purpose Sports Complex.

ABL has yet to announce when the suspended games will be rescheduled, but the league said that they look at the possibility of holding the affected matches at a neutral venue ‘for a smoother continuation’ of their 10th season.

“The ABL continues to work with all the teams in finding the best solutions to still push through with the games in the most responsible manner possible,” ABL assured the public.

“We are in constant communication regarding the newest updates on restrictions between all countries involved and are working hard in finding the common ground that would be beneficial and amenable to all ten teams,” the league added.