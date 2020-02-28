Four dead after car collides with truck in Quezon

Four people perished after a car collided against a delivery truck on Friday, Feb. 28, in Gumaca, Quezon.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Joseph Dumlao, 33-years old; Rozalie Soldevilla, 35; Raquel Soldevilla, 42; and and Rodolfo Soldevilla, 70.

Police said that the gray Mitsubishi Sedan, driven by Dumlao, collided with the truck after overtaking another vehicle along Maharlika Highway in Brgy. Panikihan, Gumaca.

Another passenger of the Sedan, Roxanne Soldevilla, 25-years old, also suffered injuries during the accident.

Authorities took into custody the driver of the truck, William Pelareja, who was supposed to deliver scrap metals to Calaca, Batangas.