Top Stories

Fort Magsaysay to serve as quarantine area for Filipinos returning from China, Macau, and Hong Kong

by Kristan Carag
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the 46th Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on February 4, 2020. ALFRED FRIAS/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, that Filipinos returning from China, Macau, and Hong Kong will be quarantined at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

Panelo said that Health Sec. Francisco Duque III reported during the Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, that they are preparing Fort Magsaysay as a quarantine area.

The government estimates that Fort Magsaysay can accommodate up to 10,000 individuals.

Panelo said that the first batch of repatriated Filipinos will be arriving on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga, and their transportation to Fort Magsaysay has already been prepared.

President Duterte has also instructed Duque ‘to go to the site to properly address the people affected in detail’.

The Chief Executive then noted that officials on the ground, particularly barangay captains, should act in accordance with the tempo dictated by the National Government or face charges for non-feasance,” Panelo said in a statement.

President Duterte previously said that the government can use the drug rehabilitation facility at Fort Magsasay as a quarantine area, even though  Nueva Ecija Gov. Aurelio Umali opposes the said plan.

The Chief Executive also recently approved the recommendation to place Filipinos coming from China, Hong Kong, and Macau under quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The move seeks to prevent further spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Related articles:

  1. PHL expands travel ban to whole China, Hong Kong, and Macau to prevent further spread of 2019-nCoV
  2. DFA warns Filipinos in Hong Kong to be cautious
  3. Repatriated Filipinos in China to arrive this weekend, to be quarantined for 14-days
  4. Filipinos in Hong Kong defy gov’t advice, join rally
  5. More than 60 flights cancelled as Hong Kong start to feel effects of Typhoon Mangkhut

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*