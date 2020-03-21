Former UP Asian Center dean dies due to COVID-19

Aileen Baviera, former dean of the University of the Philippines (UP) Asian Center, has passed away on Saturday, March 21 due to pneumonia caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She was 60.

In a statement, UP Diliman confirmed that Baviera, who is one of the leading experts on China studies in the Philippines, died around 3:55 AM at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Dr. Aileen S.P Baviera, Professor and former Dean of the UP Asian Center and one of the country’s foremost sinologists, passed away today, March 21, 2020, 3:55 am, at the San Lazaro Hospital from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19,” the statement reads on its official Facebook page.