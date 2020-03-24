Former PHA President and among frontliners against COVID-19 dies

The former president of the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) Dr. Raul Jara has passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of the great pillars of cardiology, PHA past president Dr. Raul Diaz Jara. He was a great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague, friend,” the PHA said in a statement.

“We deeply mourn for your loss but we want this more to be a celebration of your life. Philippine Cardiology will not be the same without you,” it added.

Jara was among the front-liners who are aiding the COVID-19 cases in the country.

JUST IN: Dating presidente ng Philippine Heart Association na si Dr. Raul Jara pumanaw dahil sa komplikasyong dulot ng #COVID19 | #COVID19Alert #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/2XlaiDxNIg — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 24, 2020

The PHA has described Jara as someone who had spent his life teaching and imparting knowledge and wisdom to other people.

“One who made you sweat as he bombards you with questions but would suddenly make you feel at ease as he breaks into a smile. Each trainee he encountered and had taught always has a story to tell about him,” the PHA said.

Jara’s death came after a young cardiologist, described by PHA as “young, brilliant, promising,” died while on duty due to the viral disease. However, PHA did not reveal the identity of the doctor.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

