Former MRT-3 GM Vitangcol found guilty of graft

Sandiganbayan has found former Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) General Manager Al Vitangcol III guilty on his graft charges.

In a 45-page decision, the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division found Vitangcol and hiss uncle-in-law former Pangasinan provincial accountant Arturo Vallo Soriano guillty of violating Republic Act No. 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The two were also found guilty of violating Republic Act No. 9184, also known as the Government Procurement Act.

The charges stemmed from the awarding of the MRT-3 maintenance contract to Philippine Trans Rail Management and Services Corporation (PH Trams), where Soriano served as director, and to Comm Builders and Technology Philippine Corporation in 2012.

The anti-graft court sentenced Vitangcol and Arturo a minimum of six years and one month up to eight years of imprisonment for each of the charges.

Meanwhile, Sandiganbayan acquitted PH Trams incorporators Wilson Tigno de Vera, Marlo Pilapil dela Cruz, Manolo Mayo Maralit, and Federico Franco Remo of all charges for the failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.