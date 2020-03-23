Foreign relations president Alan Ortiz dies in France due to COVID-19

Former power industry executive and Philippine Council for Foreign Relations president Alan Ortiz passed away on Monday morning in Paris, France due to coronavirus disease. He was turning 67 this August.

Ortiz’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post of her daughter, Monica Ortiz, who announced his death on behalf of her mother.

“Dr. Alan T. Ortiz – our dearest Alan, beloved father, Kuya to his family, and indulgent Lolo – passed away in the early morning of March 23 due to complications from COVID-19,” Monica said in a public Facebook post.

“We entrust him completely to God and we give thanks for the blessings that God has given us through the abiding and steadfast love of our Papa. We grieve our loss and celebrate the life that God has blessed him with. All the days of our lives, we will miss him, his laughter, his intelligence and his sense of adventure. We thank everyone who has stood by us and we ask you to pray for his eternal rest,” she added.

According to Monica, his father was in Manila on March 3 before he was invited by the French government for a security conference.

Ortiz is the first Filipino to die of COVID-19 abroad.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, the country’s record-high increase within a day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 462.

Of the said number, 33 have died and 18 have recovered.

READ: Philippines reports 82 new COVID-19 cases: total cases now at 462