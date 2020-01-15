Fissures not related to impending Taal volcano eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) quelled the worries of the public that the increasing number of fissures in towns near Taal Volcano signifies that the volcano will explode soon.

PHIVOLCS Director Usec. Renato Solidum Jr. said on Wednesday, Jan. 15, that continous earthquakes are better ‘parameters’ to predict when Taal Volcano will have a strong eruption.

“Nung makita natin na may harmonic tremor, yung tuloy-tuloy na pag-uga, ibig sabihin gumagalaw yung magma at umaakyat. Kapag nakita mong ganoon baka malapit na,” Solidum said during a press briefing.

Maria Antonia Bornas, chief of the PHIVOLCS Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division, explained that the fissures resulted from ground deformation caused by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Solidum and Bornas also said that the fissures signify magma intrusion.

“Yung bitak mismo sign lang siya na may intrusion pero yung style nung eruptive activity sa bunganga ng bulkan, hindi related yung fissure,” she said.

Bornas warned that the fissures might get bigger once Taal Volcano erupts.

“Yung fissures hindi pa siya bumabagsak. Post-eruption, post-climatic, kasi yung subsidence. Baka lumaki pa iyan kapag nag-buga na ng malaki yung bulkan,” Bornas said.