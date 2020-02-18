Fisher group files complaint against mayor Revilla over land-reclamation projects

A fishers’ group filed multiple complaints against Bacoor City, Cavite mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) accused Revilla of violating a mandamus issued by the Supreme Court in 2009 and Republic Act 8550, also known as the Philippine Fisheries Code, for allowing the large-scale reclamation of fishponds.

The group said that the mayor ignored the protest of 700 fisherfolk families that depends on the ocean for their livelihood.

PAMALAKAYA added that Revilla favored two developers that already started to reclaim the area in barangays Maliksi Uno and Maliksi Tres.

The group said that permits have been issued for the Bacoor Reclamation and Development Project, consisting of 320 hectares of fishponds, and the Diamond Reclamation and Development Project, consisting of 100-hectares of land.