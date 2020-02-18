Fire razes residential area in Paranaque

A fire hit a residential area on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Paranaque City.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said that the fire started at the Silverio Compound in Brgy. San Isidro at around 10 in the morning.
The fire reached fifth alarm before responders managed to put it out at around 11 am.
Authorities have yet to determine the amount of damages left by the fire.
FLASH: Sunog sumiklab sa isang residential area sa Silverio Compound, Brgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City, nakataas sa ika-4 na alarma | via RH23 @edwinduqueRH23 #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/7hmd6QemDE
— DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 18, 2020