A fire razed a residential area in Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The fire started at around 10:41AM and reached fourth alarm.

Authorities confirmed that two individuals suffered injuries due to the blaze.

Responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection put the fire under controil at 11:31AM.

The Manila Public Information Office said that the fire was put out at 1:19PM.