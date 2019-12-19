Nation

Fire hits residential area in Malate, Manila

by Christhel Cuazon
A fire broke out in a residential area in Malate, Manila on Thursday, December 19. It has now reached the fifth alarm. | Photo curtesy: Manila PIO

A fire engulfed a residential area in Malate, Manila on Thursday afternoon.

In photos posted by the Manila Public Information Office (PIO), the huge blaze can be seen immersing the said homes in Barangay 178, Leveriza Street.

Initial reports said that the fire started in the house of a certain Jaime Soriano, which was made of light materials.

According to Barangay councilor Ricardo Carpio, the fire, which affected at least 50 families, was allegedly caused by faulty electrical wiring. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was raised to fifth alarm at around 12:35 PM.

The fire was then declared under control at 2:00 PM.

No casualty was reported as of this posting.

 

 

 

 

Related articles:

  1. Fire hits residential areas in Bicutan; Galas
  2. Fire hits Malate, Manila; kills two individuals
  3. Fire hits residential area in Bacoor, Cavite
  4. Fire hits residential area in Makati
  5. Fire hits residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*