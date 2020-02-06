Fire hits residential area in Caloocan City

A huge fire hits the residential area in Barangay 63, Caloocan City Thursday morning.

In a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire that swept through the residential area along 9th Avenue St., Brgy. 63 reached the second alarm around 7:51 AM. Just minutes after, the fire was hoisted to third alarm.

The blaze was declared under control at 8:20 AM and was extinguished at 8:55 AM.

According to Caloocan Fire Marshall Col. Estephen Requina, the blaze started from the house of a certain Felly Molina in M. Hizon St. at 10th Avenue around 7:39 in the morning.

Sunog sa isang residential area sa kanto ng M. Hizon at 10th Ave. sa Caloocan, nagmula sa bahay ng isang Felly Molina | via RH23 @edwinduqueRH23 #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/SYMvSypYA9 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 6, 2020

No casualties were recorded, yet a barangay councilor identified as Michael Baha was hurt from the incident after falling from a roof.

Meanwhile, at least 20 families were left displaced by the fire.

BFP is still investigating the cause of the said incident.