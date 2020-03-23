Fire hits residential area in Bacoor City, Zapote

A huge fire engulfed a residential area in Bacoor, Cavite on Monday morning, March 23.

According to Bacoor Disaster Risk and Reduction Management *BDRRMC), the fire that swept the area of Barangay Wawa Uno, Zapote V started around 2:00 AM and was raised to fourth alarm before it was declared fire out at 5:43 AM.

No casualties were reported, according to the municipality.

Initial information said that at least five hundred families were affected by the fire which started at the home of a certain barangay councilor.

When asked on how they would implement “social distancing” on the residents amid the COVID-19 threat, Brgy. Captain Ernest de Rosas said, “Sana unawain nalang muna natin sila dahil sila po ay mga nasunugan, maawa na po kayo.”

Bacoor City Mayor Lani Revilla, on the other hand, vows to extend help on the residents.

“The victims were given a hot meal initially at a nearby school area, I will be calling a meeting soon to set up the plans for the victims, particularly their relocation site, at this time of crisis,” the mayor said.